*This episode contains explicit content.



After a murder at Veterans Row, neighbors in Brentwood call in someone who’s been pitching himself as the expert for busting up the homeless encampments around LA County: Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He says he needs only 30 days to make the tent city disappear. And just like that, the days of Veterans Row are numbered.

But what can the cops do at Veterans Row that outreach professionals, social workers, neighbors, and the federal government have not?

