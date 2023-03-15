The nation’s top official in charge of caring for veterans, VA Secretary Denis McDonough, pays a visit to Veterans Row. Will he be the one to finally move the veterans off the sidewalk?

Also, in a one-on-one sitdown, KCRW reporter Anna Scott asks McDonough why the VA is so behind on its promise to build 1,200 apartments on its LA campus. The answers raise new questions about the role of the VA – an enormous, well-funded federal agency — in ending veteran homelessness.

More City of Tents:

Ep. 5 Disaster

Ep. 4 The Sheriff’s In Town

Ep. 3 Blame Game

Ep. 2 How Did We Get Here?

Ep.1 Welcome to the Neighborhood