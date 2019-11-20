Nearly all Angelenos see homelessness as a serious problem, poll finds

Homelessness across from LA City Hall, November 2019.

Homelessness across from LA City Hall, November 2019. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

With nearly 60,000 people homeless across LA County, it continues to be a top issue for many people. A new poll commissioned by the LA Times and the LA Business Council Institute found that 95% of the 901 people surveyed, identified homelessness as a serious or very serious problem. Traffic congestion (88%) and housing affordability (85%) came in second and third.

Benjamin Oreskes - Los Angeles Times - @boreskes

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel