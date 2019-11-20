With nearly 60,000 people homeless across LA County, it continues to be a top issue for many people. A new poll commissioned by the LA Times and the LA Business Council Institute found that 95% of the 901 people surveyed, identified homelessness as a serious or very serious problem. Traffic congestion (88%) and housing affordability (85%) came in second and third.
Nearly all Angelenos see homelessness as a serious problem, poll finds
Credits
Guest:
Benjamin Oreskes - Los Angeles Times - @boreskes
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel