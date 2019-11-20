That 710 freeway expansion was supposed to be a seamless corridor through the San Gabriel Valley. But preservationists pushed back against the project for decades, and Caltrans killed it. We look at the decades of fighting and turmoil that was the 710 expansion project.
The history of fighting over the 710 freeway expansion
