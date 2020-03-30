Two local companies are shifting their entire businesses away from regular products to fight the coronavirus. Blinking Owl Distillery used to produce batch alcohol such as vodka and gin. Now it produces hand sanitizer. La La Production and Design specialized in luxury fashion before COVID-19. Now it’s pivoting to protective gear.
Alcohol to hand sanitizer: SoCal companies change what they produce to fight coronavirus
Credits
Guests:
Alexander Zar - CEO La La Land Production and Design, Robin Christensen - Co-owner of the Blinking Owl
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney, Danielle Chiriguayo