Alcohol to hand sanitizer: SoCal companies change what they produce to fight coronavirus

Hand sanitizer from Blinking Owl Distillery.

Hand sanitizer from Blinking Owl Distillery. Photo credit: Blinking Owl Distillery

Two local companies are shifting their entire businesses away from regular products to fight the coronavirus. Blinking Owl Distillery used to produce batch alcohol such as vodka and gin. Now it produces hand sanitizer. La La Production and Design specialized in luxury fashion before COVID-19. Now it’s pivoting to protective gear. 


Head distiller Ryan Friesen and co-owners Brian and Robin Christenson. Photo credit: Kayli Gennaro Photography.
