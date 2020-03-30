Orange County lags in releasing coronavirus info, leaves residents confused

Huntington Beach Pier in Orange County.

Huntington Beach Pier in Orange County. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Orange County has been slow with releasing data about the novel coronavirus and testing people. Like the rest of the state, it’s seeing more COVID-19 cases. As of noon today, the region has 431 confirmed cases and at least four deaths. Some residents feel the county’s response has been confusing, leaving them frustrated and anxious.

Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney, Danielle Chiriguayo