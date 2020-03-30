Orange County has been slow with releasing data about the novel coronavirus and testing people. Like the rest of the state, it’s seeing more COVID-19 cases. As of noon today, the region has 431 confirmed cases and at least four deaths. Some residents feel the county’s response has been confusing, leaving them frustrated and anxious.
Orange County lags in releasing coronavirus info, leaves residents confused
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney, Danielle Chiriguayo