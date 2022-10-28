Many high profile races and ballot initiatives are part of the November 8 midterms, which are rapidly approaching.

Californians are already filling out their ballots in statewide races, including for governor, U.S. senator, and attorney general. Locally, that includes the election for LA’s highest office — the mayor — where U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass faces businessman Rick Caruso. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is also fighting for reelection and is up against retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

Voters will also vote for statewide ballot initiatives, including whether to codify the right to an abortion in the California consitution, legalize online sports betting, and allocate nearly $1 billion in arts and education funding in public schools.

Want to know more about what’s on the ballot? Check out KCRW’s 2022 midterms election voting guide.

What questions do you have leading up to election day? Do you want to know more about a certain statewide proposition or a particular candidate’s platform? Share your thoughts above and KCRW digital news producer Danielle Chiriguayo might answer your questions in an upcoming story.