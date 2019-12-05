Former Riot Games staffer on the company’s payouts for harassment

Riot Games announced this week that it’s going to pay $10 million to all the women who worked at the company at any time in the last five years. That’s the negotiated settlement from a class action lawsuit filed by two women last year. West LA-based Riot Games makes video games and hosts e-sports tournaments. It has about 2,500 employees. But over the last year, it’s been hammered in the media with stories of having a sexism culture.