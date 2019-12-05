LA is a car town, but LA also has street culture, with people walking around, chowing down on bacon-wrapped hot dogs from street vendors. Those street vendors have been on city blocks for more than 100 years. But the rollout of new street vending legislation rules has been confusing. In 2018, LA finally legalized and decriminalized the tradition. But that doesn't seem to have simplified matters much.
The new rules for street vending in LA
Credits
Guest:
Mona Holmes - Eater LA - @monaeatsLA
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel