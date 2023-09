Multimedia artist Rashaad Newsome’s new exhibit “Hands Performance” is all about cultural expression: how it originates, and how we carry it forward into the future.

Alongside a team of sign language interpreters, vogue performers, dancers, and motion capture technologists, they’ve created a work that explores the history of queer Black movement and dance, and how it will shape our changing world. The exhibit is on display at the ArtCenter College of Design and runs through February 24.