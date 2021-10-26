LA Zoo expansion will improve animal welfare but may destroy native woodlands

The LA Zoo, which is inside Griffith Park, is involved in animal conservation, and it has helped bring back the California condor from the brink of extinction. It’s been around since the 1960s and staff there say it’s time for a major upgrade — to the tune of about $650 million. They’re calling it the “20-year Vision Plan.” But the plan is getting pushback from the Friends of Griffith Park and the California Native Plant Society, who say the expansion will negatively impact 23 acres of native woodland habitat.

More: Los Angeles Zoo statement: The Los Angeles Times article about the zoo’s vision plan & environmental impact report