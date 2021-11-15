OC Board of Supervisors draw their own district maps. Is that a problem?

Unlike in other California counties, Orange County Board of Supervisors can draw their own district lines. Photo by Shutterstock.

New redistricting lines are being drawn statewide, including in Los Angeles and Orange County. In LA and San Diego counties, as well as for the state of California, independent commissions are required to draw district lines. However in Orange County, the Board of Supervisors draws its own. The Board is about to vote on a new political map for the county, but it’s being criticized from both sides of the political spectrum for a lack of public debate on the decisions it’s making. 

