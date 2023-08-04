Generative artificial intelligence — with its ability to create text, images, and video — is entering the workplace. It’s changing jobs in retail, medicine, marketing, writing, and the arts.

In some cases, like in medicine, AI is handling paperwork and helping doctors make decisions, allowing physicians to see more patients daily. But in other industries, like copywriting, it’s completely replacing workers and saving companies on payroll. Most recently, writers and actors in Hollywood are striking over demands to limit AI and protect their future work prospects.

So KCRW wants to know: Are you concerned you could lose your job to AI? Is your workplace introducing AI as a tool? What conversations are you having with coworkers about its use?

Share your thoughts above and we might reach out for an upcoming Greater LA story.