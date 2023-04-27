Tracy Ann has earned the most ribbons from the Good Food Pie Fest. With the 2014 opening of her Eagle Rock pie shop, KnowRealityPie, she made a move from hobby baker to business owner, and it was all because of her mom.

“We were just raised with everything pie –– on birthdays, all celebrations –– and I really took a liking to all kinds of pie. Later on unfortunately, she became ill. I grew up and I wanted to know her secrets and my passion for pie just increased,” Tracy Ann shares. “I know she's on my shoulder all the time. And I feel it every time I make a pie.