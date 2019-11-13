Todd Gray explores colonialism in Africa and Europe through photos

LA-based artist Todd Gray is known for his photography and sculptures. He was Michael Jackson’s personal photographer in the early 1980s, responsible for many of the images chronicling Jackson’s early rise out of the Jackson 5 and into his mainstream pop career. Outside of his music photography, Gray examines the legacies of colonialism in Europe and Africa. Now the Pomona College Museum of Art is exhibiting an evolving selection of his photo collages.

Todd Gray, Euclidean Gris Gris (Gifty/Versailles), 2019. Three archival pigment prints in artist’s frames. Courtesy of the artist, David Lewis, New York, and Meliksetian | Briggs



Euclidean Gris Gris (The Young Shall Inherit the Earth), 2019. Three archival pigment prints in artist’s frames. Courtesy of the artist, David Lewis, New York, and Meliksetian | Briggs