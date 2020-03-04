In San Diego, the 50th Congressional District got a lot of attention following the resignation of Rep. Duncan Hunter. Who will replace him? In the race for San Diego’s next mayor, incumbent Kevin Faulconer is a Republican, but much of the region seems to be turning blue.

Also, in the 25th Congressional District (Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, part of the San Fernando Valley), Katie Hill turned that seat blue two years ago, but she stepped down last year in the wake of a scandal. Now the man who she unseated in 2018 wants that job back.