Bulletproof vests now normal work expense for reporters covering potential Capitol violence

Members of the National Guard patrol near the U.S. Capitol building ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2021. Photo by Andrew Kelly.

Reporters across the country are preparing for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration. In the wake of threats made against Capitol buildings throughout the country, local media outlets are preparing for everything from peaceful protests to rowdy upheaval.

In Sacramento, Capital Public Radio’s managing editor Nick Miller and state government reporter Scott Rodd bought bulletproof vests for their reporters. They discuss how they plan to keep staff in the field safe from potential violence and COVID-19.

Nick Miller - Managing editor of news, Capital Public Radio, Scott Rodd - State government reporter, Capital Public Radio

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes