In Fullerton, some bloggers accessed documents related to allegations of misconduct in the city’s police department. But the city sued the blog to prevent publication. An Orange County Superior Court judge agreed with the city and barred The Friends for Fullerton’s Future blog from posting the documents. But a few days later, an appeals court temporarily blocked that order.
The fight over documents about alleged police misconduct in Fullerton
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
More:
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells