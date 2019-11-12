The fight over documents about alleged police misconduct in Fullerton

Hosted by
The roof of a police car.

The roof of a police car. Photo credit: fsHH/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

In Fullerton, some bloggers accessed documents related to allegations of misconduct in the city’s police department. But the city sued the blog to prevent publication. An Orange County Superior Court judge agreed with the city and barred The Friends for Fullerton’s Future blog from posting the documents. But a few days later, an appeals court temporarily blocked that order.

Credits

Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

More:

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells