SoCal video game company Activision Blizzard faces allegations of sexual harrassment, gender discrimination

Activision Blizzard is known for producing some of the biggest video game franchises, such as “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty.” But the gaming industry has been at the center of big stories about sexual harassment, gender-based pay discrimination, and a lack of diversity.

Now labor regulators in California have filed a claim citing Activision Blizzard’s failure to address a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” across its network of companies, that allegedly led multiple women to quit and may have contributed to one employee’s suicide. An employee walkout happened today at one of its workplaces in Orange County.

The entire company is 80% men and 20% women, according to the suit.