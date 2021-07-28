Art lovers in LA have a busy weekend ahead of them. Gallery Weekend Los Angeles runs July 28 through August 1, and includes at least 74 participating galleries and nonprofit organizations. Coinciding at about the same time: Felix Art Fair at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and LA Art Show at the LA Convention Center.

At Felix, the hotel rooms become galleries for contemporary art. Pieces will be hung and installed in the bedrooms, bathrooms, and cabanas by the outdoor swimming pool.

“There's going to be this indoor-outdoor feeling centered around a swimming pool, which feels very LA,” says Lindsay Preston Zappas, the founder and editor-in-chief at Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles (CARLA). She’s looking forward to checking out a new sculpture by artist Navine Mahmoud called “Wax Lips.”

Meanwhile, the LA Art Show will be celebrating its 26th year. To counteract its more traditional vibe, the fair this year is focusing on digital art like non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“This is a type of cryptocurrency that's making its way into the art world,” says Preston Zappas. “And the LA Art Show is claiming to be the first in-person art fair to include NFTs on the floor of the fair, being exhibited.”

If you’d rather stay home, you can check out Frieze Viewing Room Los Angeles. In April, Frieze LA decided to postpone its in-person event to February 2022.