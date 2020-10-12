U.S. Census deadline hangs in limbo

Adding to the long list of things affected by the pandemic is the U.S. Census. This year, Census officials said that they would not be able to do an accurate count by the December 31 deadline, so they asked Congress for an extension.

But instead, the Trump administration turned around and ordered counting to stop many weeks earlier than planned in September. However, a California federal judge then blocked that decision and the 9th circuit appeals court agreed.

Now the case sits before the Supreme Court. At stake is the accurate counting of the people of this country, which happens every 10 years and has a lot of public policy implications.