Unhoused people may keep RVs parked on Fullerton streets, says judge

A judge recently blocked the city of Fullerton from enforcing a ban on people parking their recreational vehicles (RVs) on the streets without a permit. It’s a victory for advocacy groups such as Housing is a Human Right Orange County, but will it last?

“We know what happens with these injunctions. The city's now going to appeal it to the court of appeals,” says Gustavo Arellano, LA Times columnist.

He adds, “Sadly, housing is not improving in Orange County. Housing is not improving in Fullerton. And more and more people are becoming unhoused because of the economy, so this is just going to be an issue that's going to continue.”