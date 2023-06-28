In “Wayfinding,” the exhibition now on display at Craft Contemporary, 14 California ceramicists use clay, itself a combination of land and water, to express their physical and metaphorical ties to the earth.

“For me, there were two main threads in the exhibition,” says Lindsay Preston Zappas, founder & editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles. “One was a connection to culture, heritage, and family, and then the other was a connection to the land or to the earth.”

The exhibit is on display through September 10.