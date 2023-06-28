CA ceramicists use clay to express ties to land and water

“Our Changing Seas IV,” by artist Courtney Mattison, is on display at Craft Contemporary through September 10. “Towards the center, we see that explosion of color, and then as it fades out across the wall, it fades to white,” says Lindsay Preston Zappas, founder & editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles. “It really speaks to the bleaching of the coral reefs and you sort of feel that absence of life on the edges.” Photo courtesy of Craft Contemporary.

In “Wayfinding,” the exhibition now on display at Craft Contemporary, 14 California ceramicists use clay, itself a combination of land and water, to express their physical and metaphorical ties to the earth. 

“For me, there were two main threads in the exhibition,” says Lindsay Preston Zappas, founder & editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles. “One was a connection to culture, heritage, and family, and then the other was a connection to the land or to the earth.”

The exhibit is on display through September 10.

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Robin Estrin, Giuliana Mayo