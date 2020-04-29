It’s been one year since Greater LA first debuted on KCRW’s airwaves.

Stories have brought audiences to neighborhoods all around Southern California: Boyle Heights, Hollywood, Downey, the San Fernando Valley, Long Beach, Laguna Beach.

Some stories have taken you into the daily lives of unhoused Angelenos who face street sweeps that get rid of precious belongings.

Others gave a peek inside the East LA house jam-packed with 25 roommates, or giga-mansions on the LA market that start at an asking price of $30 million.

Audiences have been transported back in time — to the glory days of the Sunset Strip and when the Downey Space Center helped bring Apollo 11 back from the moon.

From our team to you, thanks for listening.