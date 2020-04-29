Rent is due May 1, and as Angelenos face rising economic hardships due to COVID-19, LA’s City Council has taken up the issue of tenant protections.

But some proposed measures failed, including a motion that would have suspended all evictions in Los Angeles. The City Attorney’s office argued that this motion would open the city to costly court battles, due to a conflict with state laws.

An eviction moratorium has been in place, which requires renters to prove they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.

Some measures passed, including a relief fund for renters, and a freeze on rent increases for rent-stabilized units.