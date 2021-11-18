The 2020 U.S. Census wrapped up more than a year ago and those numbers, such as population and demographics, are factoring into political districts. It’s prompted redistricting processes all over the country, including in LA County. The once-in-a-decade process involves commissions and public hearings. KCRW talks about the process and what it means for Californians.
Redistricting happens once every decade. What does it mean for California?
Credits
Guests:
- Jon Regardie - city politics journalist at Los Angeles Magazine
- Paul Mitchell - Vice President of Political Data Inc, a bipartisan voter data firm; former Democratic political consultant - @paulmitche11