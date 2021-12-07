Artist Hank Willis Thomas threads US flags with prison uniforms

Hosted by
Hank Willis Thomas, “Capital (green),” 2021, mixed media including U.S. prison uniforms, 83 ¾ x 53 ¼ x 2 ½ inches. Image courtesy of the artist and Kayne Griffin, Los Angeles.

Hank Willis Thomas, “Capital (green),” 2021, mixed media including U.S. prison uniforms, 83 ¾ x 53 ¼ x 2 ½ inches. Image courtesy of the artist and Kayne Griffin, Los Angeles. Photo by Flying Studio, Los Angeles.

How can the “land of the free” also be home to the world’s largest prison population? This question, and others like it, serve as the backbone for “Another Justice: Divided We Stand,” a new art exhibition at Kayne Griffin gallery in Mid-Wilshire. Artist Hank Willis Thomas literally and figuratively explores the fabrics of the nation through art made out of American flags and prison uniforms.


Hank Willis Thomas. “Rich Black Specimen #460,” 2017, aluminum with UV ink and acrylic paint, 72 x 53 x ⅜ inches. Image courtesy of the artist and Kayne Griffin, Los Angeles. Photo by Flying Studio, Los Angeles.


Hank Willis Thomas, “Strike,” 2021, polished stainless steel, 122 x 120 x 30 inches. Image courtesy of the artist and Kayne Griffin, Los Angeles. Photo by Flying Studio, Los Angeles.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes