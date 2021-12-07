How can the “land of the free” also be home to the world’s largest prison population? This question, and others like it, serve as the backbone for “Another Justice: Divided We Stand,” a new art exhibition at Kayne Griffin gallery in Mid-Wilshire. Artist Hank Willis Thomas literally and figuratively explores the fabrics of the nation through art made out of American flags and prison uniforms.
Artist Hank Willis Thomas threads US flags with prison uniforms
Credits
Guest:
- Lindsay Preston Zappas - Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles