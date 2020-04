Gig workers or freelancers don’t typically receive health care insurance,sick pay or even minimum wage. AB5, a bill that went into effect on January 1, classifies freelancers as company employees, making them eligible for benefits.

But it’s been contentious since the bill passed last year. Proponents believe AB5 protects workers by giving them benefits. But some freelancers say they can’t get enough work because companies are preferring to use workers in other states.