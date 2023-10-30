Ganja and grub: Inside West Hollywood’s cannabis cafe PleasureMed

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the “Cannabis Cafe Bill” (Assembly Bill 374) that would have legalized Amsterdam-style marijuana cafes throughout California. Still, West Hollywood has its own rules, giving way to a rising culture of cannabis consumption lounges within city limits.

“There’s a difference between the bill that Newsom vetoed earlier this month and the existing cannabis consumption lounges that exist today. Assembly Bill 374 was the bill that would have allowed dispensaries to be able to function just like a place where you could go in and get a bag of Cheetos,” explains Eater LA Reporter Mona Holmes.

Those lounges include Woody Harrelson-owned “The Woods,” unofficially reopened “The Original Cannabis Cafe,” and an immersive cannabis, dining, and sex positivity experience called “PleasureMed.”

PleasureMed separates its businesses into distinct entities: an apothecary-themed dispensary on the ground floor, a restaurant called “Hind” that serves food and alcohol on the patio, and an upstairs restaurant called “Irie.”

“I was stunned when I got out of my car. … There are these beautiful, erotic 3D images projected on the front wall — nothing offensive — [at the apothecary-themed dispensary]. ... Both restaurants have the same menu, [but upstairs at Irie], it’s huge, it’s tiled floors, it’s got these really beautiful vintage-style windows that overlook Santa Monica Boulevard,” describes Holmes.

While you can’t consume alcohol inside the dispensary nor cannabis while dining in either restaurants, the proximity of the spaces allows people to hop between businesses and maximize their experiences.

“This is a place that you would definitely want to hang out in. You don’t even have to smoke while you’re there, but it is certainly a vibe, and I highly recommend that anyone get there,” says Holmes.