Former Secretary of State Alex Padilla was sworn into the U.S. Senate this Wednesday by Vice President Kamala Harris. California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla to fill the vacancy left by Harris. Padilla is the first ever Latino senator of California, only one of six in the entire Senate, and in a state where the population is roughly 40% Latino.
Alex Padilla becomes California’s first Latino US senator
