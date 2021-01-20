Alex Padilla becomes California’s first Latino US senator

Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Former Secretary of State Alex Padilla was sworn into the U.S. Senate this Wednesday by Vice President Kamala Harris. California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla to fill the vacancy left by Harris. Padilla is the first ever Latino senator of California, only one of six in the entire Senate, and in a state where the population is roughly 40% Latino. 

Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes