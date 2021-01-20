Angeleno in DC says he’s proud to wear the American flag again

While most Joe Biden supporters in Southern California watched the inauguration at home, Highland Park resident Edwin Rivera flew to Washington, D.C. to watch from as close as he could get to the National Mall.

“My favorite part was when we stepped out of the Uber and could see our nation's capital and I could hear Biden’s speech from the distance,” said Rivera. “It's just such a beautiful thing to witness, like the heart of democracy is still standing.”

Ivy Ewell-Eldridge had planned to go to D.C. for the inauguration, but canceled her trip after the January 6 insurrection. Instead, she watched the inauguration virtually from her parents’ home in LA, celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris as the first woman, first African American and first South Asian to hold the position.

“My mom grew up on a sharecropping farm in Beaumont, Texas, so to be able to have this experience with them and look at how far we have come as a people, as African Americans, it's been an awesome morning.”



