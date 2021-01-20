Life after Trump for cable news network OAN

One America News Network logo. Photo by OAN twitter.

The right-wing national cable network One America News Network (OAN) launched in 2013. It’s headquartered in San Diego and founded by businessman Robert Herring. The small network’s coverage has often aligned with former President Trump. But as Trump leaves office, will the station lose steam or keep rising in popularity?

Maxwell Tani - Media reporter, The Daily Beast

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes