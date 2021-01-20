The right-wing national cable network One America News Network (OAN) launched in 2013. It’s headquartered in San Diego and founded by businessman Robert Herring. The small network’s coverage has often aligned with former President Trump. But as Trump leaves office, will the station lose steam or keep rising in popularity?
Life after Trump for cable news network OAN
