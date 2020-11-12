What LA’s progressive shift means for criminal justice reform

After many were arrested near City Hall, officers moved into other parts of downtown to disperse crowds and make more arrests.

Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.

After a summer of mass protests over police brutality, Angelenos and Californians voted this year in favor of criminal justice reform. The elections of Los Angeles District Attorney-elect George Gascón and City Councilmember-elect Nithya Raman, as well as the passing of Measure J, suggest a shift to a more progressive LA County. Legislators in Sacramento have had a hard time passing these kinds of progressive reforms. Moving forward, what might this new era of criminal justice reform look like?

Isaac Bryan - Director, Public policy for African American studies, UCLA. Director, Black Policy Project

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Angel Carreras