After a summer of mass protests over police brutality, Angelenos and Californians voted this year in favor of criminal justice reform. The elections of Los Angeles District Attorney-elect George Gascón and City Councilmember-elect Nithya Raman, as well as the passing of Measure J, suggest a shift to a more progressive LA County. Legislators in Sacramento have had a hard time passing these kinds of progressive reforms. Moving forward, what might this new era of criminal justice reform look like?
What LA’s progressive shift means for criminal justice reform
Guest:
Isaac Bryan - Director, Public policy for African American studies, UCLA. Director, Black Policy Project
