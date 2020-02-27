LA County officials brace for spread of coronavirus

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo credit: NIAID (CC BY 2.0).

There are more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading outside China and Japan, through Europe and the Middle East. In California, as of this morning, there are 28 reported cases. Most of those are up north. There’s only been one confirmed case in LA County. Nevertheless, local officials are bracing for more. That includes school leaders. 

