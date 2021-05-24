More pride flags will fly in OC this month, signaling more liberalism in the county

With Pride Month a week away, people gathered for a rally at Rancho Santa Margarita’s City Hall on Saturday to encourage local officials to raise the Pride flag throughout June. Community members brought a petition with 1100 signatures after an earlier request was rejected.

In recent years, more cities in Orange County have flown the LGBTQ+ Pride flag at government buildings. In 2015, Santa Ana became the first city in the region to do so at the local city hall. Subsequently, Anaheim, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, and Huntington Beach have joined the trend.