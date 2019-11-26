Southern California doesn’t experience the seasons like a lot of America. The only things that fall from palm trees are fronds. Aside from fake snow at the Grove, you have to go to Big Bear to see winter. But nature still knows the seasons are changing. We look at how fall, winter, summer and spring affect vegetation in Southern California.
LA does have seasons -- at least plants think so
Credits
Guest:
Lila Higgins - Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells