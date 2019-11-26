What San Diego Navy SEALs are saying about the changing story of Edward Gallagher

Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was charged with war crimes for killing an ISIS captive and shooting civilians in 2017. A military jury acquitted him of those charges, but convicted him of posing for a photo with an enemy corpse. He was sentenced to four months in prison and demoted in rank.

Then the higher echelons of the Navy wanted to strip him of his official Navy SEAL designation. Then President Donald Trump got involved from his Twitter account. Trump issued a formal order to not remove his Navy SEAL designation, and instead let him retire with that designation.

This past weekend, Defense Secretary Mike Esper fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer over his handling of the case.