Ronnie Campone has 30 years of skateboarding under his belt and opened his first skateshop earlier this month. Marriage skateshop replaces an H&R Block on Sunset Blvd., and has quickly become a haven for young skaters after school.

“The little kids come in after school. They just literally … drop their bags and run, sit down, and they're at home,” Campone says. “I just want everybody to know that it's for everybody.”

The small boutique shop has colorful skateboard decks lined up alongside other merchandise on the walls.



