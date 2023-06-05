Bridesmaids of Los Angeles, we want to hear from you.

First, let’s get this out of the way … it’s complicated. You are so excited to stand beside your best friend on her wedding day. She will be the most beautiful bride. You’re totally going to cry. You love her.

But participating in the wedding industrial complex is expensive. Between the shower, the bachelorette party, and the bridal shop, costs add up.

Have you found yourself shopping for a sage green dress that costs a third of your rent that you’ll never wear again? Are you taking time off work to travel to a bachelorette or destination wedding? We want to know where you’re going, what you’re doing, how much you're spending. Tell us everything.

Or do you have a chill bestie? A broke bestie? A queer bestie who’s tossed out the word “bridesmaid” and asked you to be a gender neutral “V.I.P.” instead? If your friend is flipping the script on what it means to gather loved ones in nuptial celebration, we definitely want to hear from you, too.

Share your thoughts above, and we might reach out for an upcoming Greater LA story.