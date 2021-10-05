LA redistricting: City Council’s Nithya Raman and Paul Krekorian could lose their constituents

Every 10 years in the City of LA, after the U.S. Census comes out, a redistricting commission draws new lines for the city’s council districts.

Last Thursday, the commission released “K2,” a draft map it’ll present in public hearings this week and next.

If approved, the map would drastically redesign districts represented by Paul Krekorian, who is based in the San Fernando Valley, and Nithya Raman, a newcomer to City Hall who represents much of the Hollywood Hills. And neither are happy about it.

The objective is to make the districts fair, says Loyola Marymount University professor Fernando Guerra. The rules say they all have to be of equal [population], and they should all be contiguous and as compact as possible.

Also, he emphasizes, they should not dilute or discriminate against residents, particularly people of color who have historically often found themselves gerrymandered into different districts.

And they should try to protect communities of interest.

“I grew up in Highland Park,” says Guerra. “That community’s consistently cut in half and not protected. I now live in Westchester, that community is always 100% in one council district, very different. I believe strongly that Koreatown and the Korean American community should be put together. It's consistently split.”

Public hearings will be held on October 6, 9, 13, and 16. More information and Zoom links are available here.