Underground Museum reopens with moody, dreamlike paintings by Noah Davis

The Underground Museum has reopened after a long pandemic-induced closure. It’s a community and art space in LA’s Arlington Heights, a working-class Black and Latino neighborhood. It was founded in 2012 by painter Noah Davis and his wife Karon.

When Davis died at age 32 in 2015, he left behind 400 paintings, collages and sculptures, often featuring moody portraits of everyday life, or more surreal portraits of the living and maybe not so living. A new exhibition at the Underground features about 20 paintings from Davis.











