‘beautiFOUL’ and ‘Labyrinth’: two new art shows to check out amid the pandemic

Due to the pandemic, art has become mostly a virtual experience and may continue to be so for a while. But there are some shows that are opening up for physical viewing.

KCRW’s Art Insider Lindsay Preston Zappas spotlights two new exhibits; one virtual and one that Angelenos can check out in person by appointment.



The Parker Gallery is exhibiting a retrospective, beautiFOUL, from Maija Peeples-Bright, a “nut and funk” artist whose known for her bright colors and whimsical creatures she calls “beasties.” Peeples-Bright is playful, incorporating a lot of alliterations and puns into her work.



Virtually, there’s EPOCH, which was started by artist Peter Wu+ during the pandemic as a response to the onslaught of bad digital art experiences that were initially popping up. Wu+ has done a handful of shows and each is located in a different VR setting for the artwork. It makes the experience feel more like a video game than going to see a gallery.