Several protests took place in Orange County over the weekend, including two in Santa Ana and one in Huntington Beach. While Saturday’s protest in Santa Ana led to the looting of several stores, Sunday’s protest was larger and more peaceful.

“To their credit, the vast, vast majority of the people who went there, they’re upset. But they said, ‘Look, as long as you don’t do anything dumb, police department, we’ll keep it peaceful,’” says LA Times reporter Gustavo Arellano, who spoke with protesters.

He adds, “If there’s any community that should be angry at its police department, it’s people in Santa Ana. It’s a tense relationship, but the vast majority of the people who went there were peaceful.”