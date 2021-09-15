Do you ever feel like your television has become another member of your family? You probably look at the screen now more than ever, especially during the pandemic. Zürich-based visual artist Pipilotti Rist knows how you feel. She is obsessed with the electric unconscious residing in our TVs and within ourselves as viewers. You can explore the obsession yourself at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA now, at her exhibition called “Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor.” The multimedia collection includes more than 30 years of her work and runs through June 6, 2022.