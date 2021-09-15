Recall watch parties in Boyle Heights and Costa Mesa illustrate 2 versions of CA

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. Photo by Fred Greaves/Reuters.

Results from the California recall election came in early and quickly Tuesday night. KCRW reporter Benjamin Gottlieb spoke with people who supported Newsom and those who wanted him ousted — about their reactions and what this means for the gubernatorial election in 2022.

Credits

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes

Reporter:

Benjamin Gottlieb