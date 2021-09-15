Results from the California recall election came in early and quickly Tuesday night. KCRW reporter Benjamin Gottlieb spoke with people who supported Newsom and those who wanted him ousted — about their reactions and what this means for the gubernatorial election in 2022.
Supporters of GOP frontrunner @larryelder gather in Costa Mesa in anticipation of hearing the results tonight in the #CaliforniaRecall @kcrw pic.twitter.com/q7DmGpwAXD— Benjamin Gottlieb 🇦🇷 (@benjamin_max) September 15, 2021
Festive vibe in Boyle Height tonight at the recently opened Distrito Catorce where the @LAdemocrats are holding a watch party for the #CaliforniaRecallElection @MarkJGonzalezLA @kdeleon @kcrw pic.twitter.com/3TmfciAzqR— Benjamin Gottlieb 🇦🇷 (@benjamin_max) September 15, 2021