Katherina Olschbaur reinterprets Greek mythology in bright figurative paintings at Nicodim. Her exhibition, “Live Flesh,” runs through January 29. And Chilean-born artist Rodrigo Valenzuela explores themes of labor and automation in several series of black and white photographs at Luis de Jesus Los Angeles. His exhibition, “New Work for a Post-Worker’s World,” runs through Feb. 19.
Katherina Olschbaur’s “Picnic of Two Suns” appears at Nicodim Gallery. Photo by Lee Tyler Thompson.
Katherina Olschbaur’s “Untitled (Three Messengers)” appears at Nicodim Gallery. Photo by Lee Tyler Thompson.
Rodrigo Valenzuela’s “Afterwork #2” is on view at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles. Photo by Paul Salveson.
Rodrigo Valenzuela’s “Afterwork #5” is on view at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles. Photo by Paul Salveson.
Rodrigo Valenzuela’s “Afterwork #6” is on view at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles. Photo by Paul Salveson.