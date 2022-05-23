Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigns under FBI investigation; Angel Stadium sale on hold

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned and the sale of Angel Stadium to team owner Arte Moreno is on hold due to an FBI corruption investigation. The FBI filed an affidavit alleging that Mayor Sidhu leaked insider information about the sale to the Angels and then tried to obstruct the FBI’s investigation.

The affidavit filed by the FBI also alleges that Sidhu defrauded the people of the state of Arizona, the people of the state of California, and the Federal Aviation Administration because he registered his helicopter under an Arizona address to avoid paying California taxes.

Questions remain as to how far outside the mayor’s office the investigation will lead. The FBI has also filed a criminal complaint against Todd Ament, the former president and CEO of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce; and the FBI court filings point to a “specific, covert group of individuals that wielded significant influence over the inner workings of Anaheim’s government.”