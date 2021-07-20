‘Where There Once Was Water’: How the driest places are finding innovative ways to conserve

Through her new documentary, “Where There Once Was Water,” Brittany App introduces innovative ways to conserve water, restore ecosystems, and reconsider our relationship with the natural world. The film follows her venturing through California and the Southwest in search of people practicing wise water management.

“How can we help those who don't have the means to still have access to clean drinking water? Because clean drinking water is — and if it's not, it should be — a human right. Not every human being needs to water their golf course, right? But we all need to be able to drink clean water. So I think we are entering a time where we will be forced to really think about this and probably restructure the way that we're doing things.”