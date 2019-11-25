Santa Ana shoulders the brunt of OC’s homelessness

The Santa Ana Amtrak station.

The Santa Ana Amtrak station. Photo credit: Loco Steve/CC BY 2.0, via Flickr

The most recent count of Orange County’s homeless population is nearly 7000. That’s partly why a new homeless shelter is being proposed in Santa Ana, but the city’s residents aren’t happy about it.

Santa Ana has more shelter beds than anywhere else in Orange County. The homeless populations of places in the more affluent cities and neighborhoods in the southern and coastal parts of the county have driven much of their homeless population north and inland. Residents there are calling on other cities to step up.

