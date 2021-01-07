How the US Capitol breach affects the future of the California GOP

Hosted by
Thousands of Pro-Trump supporters gathered at the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol to support President Donald Trump during the Save America March and Stop the Steal protest on January 0?6, 2021 in Washington DC, USA. The joint session of the House and Senate was sent to recess after the breach as it convened to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. Photo by Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA/Reuters.

After the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, bipartisan outrage ensued, but some Republicans remain steadfast in their unfounded claims that the November 2020 election was rigged. That means the fissure within the GOP is widening more than before. How does that affect the Republican Party going forward?

Credits

Guest:
Dan Schnur - Professor of Politics and Communications,USC and former Republican strategist - @danschnur

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes